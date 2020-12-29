Hacker News Front Page Explorer
A database of top ranking Hacker News front page posts
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Harish Garg
MakerBuilding Micro Online Businesses
Hello Product Hunt, One of the launch goals of almost all startups is to get on the Front Page of Hacker News from Ycombinator. Getting on the Front Page can make the difference between having a stellar launch and a lackluster one. Things move fast on Hacker News and you can drop off fast into the last pages. There are a lot of analysis built in the past but may not work for everyone. Every launch needs its own strategy. With this product, I am curating and tagging Front page ranked posts from multiple years. Features - A Multi-year database of Daily Ranked Hacker News Front Page posts. - Tens of Thousands of records from multiple years, with more being added. - Multiple data points, including Date, Post Rank, Post Title, Keywords, Posted on Week Day, Posting at Hour, Post Domain, Post URL, Posted by User, No. of Comments, Score, etc. - Filterable and Searchable Color Coded Database Use this database to work out a strategy that works for you. Use special Discount Code for Product Hunt launch, "g6zrfap" to get 50% off(1st 10 users.). Thanks, Harish
Share