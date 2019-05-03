Log InSign up
Hacker Feed

Modern iOS app for reading Hacker News

Hacker Feed is a modern, fast and elegant iOS app for reading Hacker News, with support for beautiful thumbnail previews, bookmarks and more.
Ken TohMaker@ken_toh1
Hi PH! Hacker Feed is an iOS reader for Hacker News that focuses on providing a clean and elegant reading experience. Some highlights: - Easily swipe between tabs to browse Top, New, Show HN, Ask HN and Jobs stories - Visually browse through story cards presented in clean typography, along with compact or large thumbnails - When viewing story comments, you can tap on a comment to expand or collapse its thread - Bookmark your favourite stories to read later. This is currently persisted locally. However, iCloud sync between iOS devices is in the roadmap - This is a universal app - with split view support on iPad for easy viewing Let me know if there are any issues or feedback!
