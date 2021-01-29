discussion
Christopher Karlson
Maker
When browsing HN, it was a pain for me to open both the article and the comment section then keep track of them in my open tabs. I defaulted to sometimes only reading the comments and missing the meat of the article. With Hacker Comments, you can click to open as many articles as you want and the extension will populate a button with a link back to the comment section. So you can read the article first, then if you want, what people are saying about it!
