Hack Club Bank 1.0

Hack Club Bank is a powerful toolkit for organizing your event. We'll handle your finance so you can focus on your event, not nonprofit status and tax filing. For the first time ever we're opening our application process to anyone in high school or college.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
So stoked for Hack Club and excited to see them moving in this direction. This is gonna help a lot more student makers set up hackathons and that's amazing! 🙏
Upvote (2)Share·
Samarth Jajoo@jajoosam
This is awesome! It'd be super crazy if it went international though :) btw, loved the teasing on twtter! https://twitter.com/jajoosam/sta...
Upvote Share·