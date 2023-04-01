Products
Hachi
Natural languages search for your personal videos & images
Hachi enables natural language as an interface to search information across Videos and Images, and additionally offers Face-Recognition, to tag and search quickly using just a face across image collections.
Launched in
PC
,
Privacy
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Hachi
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our product we wood like to hear your feedback about the product."
The makers of Hachi
About this launch
Hachi
Natural Language Search for your personal Videos and Images.
Hachi by
Hachi
was hunted by
rl_user
in
PC
,
Privacy
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
rl_user
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
Hachi
is not rated yet. This is Hachi's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#360
Report