Hachi

Hachi

Natural languages search for your personal videos & images

Hachi enables natural language as an interface to search information across Videos and Images, and additionally offers Face-Recognition, to tag and search quickly using just a face across image collections.
Launched in PC, Privacy, Artificial Intelligence
Hachi
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our product we wood like to hear your feedback about the product."

Hachi
The makers of Hachi
About this launch
Hachi
HachiNatural Language Search for your personal Videos and Images.
Hachi by
Hachi
was hunted by
rl_user
in PC, Privacy, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
rl_user
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
Hachi
is not rated yet. This is Hachi's first launch.
