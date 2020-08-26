discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Daniel Neale
Maker
Here is how it works: 1. You hear a sentence followed by a pause then a beep sound that marks the start of speech recognition. 2. If the sentence is in English you must translate it into the target language. If you are doing the listening deck, the sentence will be in the target language and you must repeat the words you hear. 3. If you get the answer correct, you will hear a success sound and that card will be saved for review at a later date. If you get the answer wrong, you will hear a buzz sound and that card will be added to a separate wrong answers deck. 4. You will then repeat the above for all of the new cards you have due and, if you have any, the review cards you have due as well. 5. When you complete all the new and review cards, you will then redo the wrong cards until you get them all correct. Currently, the app features three different types of decks. The first type is where you hear the sentences in English and must translate them into the target language. The second type is where you hear the sentences in the target language and must translate them into English. The third type is where you hear sentences spoken by native speakers and must repeat what they say. Currently, the app only features decks for people learning Spanish, but there are more decks coming if you guys like the app.
UpvoteShare