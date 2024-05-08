Habitually 2.0 - Now with Extra SaaS!

Firebase, the backbone of Habitually, ensures secure data storage in a realtime database, enabling seamless scalability of future plans and current state.
The recommendations for Canva (there are many) are spot-on, as even the free version of Canva proves to be a powerful tool for creating most of the graphics for Habitually.
Finding AppMockUp on ProductHunt greatly enhanced my Play Store images. With limited design skills, it’s done the hard work for me, and greatly improved the success of my store listing.