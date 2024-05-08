Launches
Habitually 2.0 - Now with Extra SaaS!

Fast, Intuitive Journal & Well-being Tracker

Free
With Habitually, your everyday life becomes a journey of self-discovery. Log your life, track wellbeing, and gain knowledge. It’s more than tracking - it’s about understanding your lifestyle, its impact on your wellbeing, and aligning it with your aspirations.
Launched in
Android
Quantified Self
Lifestyle
 by
Habitually
Firebase
Firebase
3,405 upvotes
Firebase, the backbone of Habitually, ensures secure data storage in a realtime database, enabling seamless scalability of future plans and current state.
Canva
Canva
12,269 upvotes
The recommendations for Canva (there are many) are spot-on, as even the free version of Canva proves to be a powerful tool for creating most of the graphics for Habitually.
AppMockUp
AppMockUp
906 upvotes
Finding AppMockUp on ProductHunt greatly enhanced my Play Store images. With limited design skills, it’s done the hard work for me, and greatly improved the success of my store listing.
Habitually
HabituallyFast, Intuitive Journal & Well-being Tracker
Habitually 2.0 - Now with Extra SaaS! by
Habitually
was hunted by
Ram Attra
in Android, Quantified Self, Lifestyle. Made by
Ram Attra
. Featured on May 12th, 2024.
Habitually
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on September 1st, 2023.
