HabitStop helps you quit your habits immediately.
Anthony Dito
There is much writing in the field of Behavioral Economics on the human irrationality around the fear of loss and shame. Findings show that the fear of losing even a few dollars or being shamed by your friends are powerful motivators to change behavior. HabitStop utilizes these negative emotions to help you make tough changes in your life. By holding the threat of paying a fine or getting shamed by your friends and family over your head we hope to help you quit your bad habits. HabitStop works in two steps. First, you specify a habit you want to quit and the associated punishments that go along with that Habit. Then, HabitStop will ask you daily if you were successful. If you were not successful, HabitStop will prompt you to either pay a fine and/or share with your friends and family that you failed. I hope you enjoy HabitStop and would love to hear any feedback that you may have!
