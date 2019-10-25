Log In
HabitScript

Track And Reward Your Coding Time

HabitScript is a vs code extension that tracks your coding time and displays it on a web app with data point like most productive time of day, a number of coding hours, reward your coding time and much more
Michael Joseph Aubry
Awesome work dude. Wishing you the best of luck. Product looks cool
Ilias Haddad
Maker
@michael_joseph_aubry Thank you so much for your feedback and support and I wish you also best of luck for your Sory Creator App
Ilias Haddad
Maker
Hey, Thank you for checking out my first side project 🤔 The problem Sometimes when I want to start a new side project or continue working on a side project I was procrastinating and I was feeling unproductive 🛠My solution After reading blog posts and watching videos about how to improve your coding skills and increase your productivity, a tip is mentioned on the majority of videos and blog posts which is Practice, Practice, Practice. So, I decided to build a tool that tracks and rewards my coding time and help to code more. HabitScript is vs code extension that tracks my coding time and displays it offline (In-Editor) or on the web app and which will help to get if I was productive or not and which time of the day I was more productive. Also, I can reward myself on each hour of code, add goals and get reward it when I achieve it, create or join challenges and get reward it when you complete a mission or a rule, get ranked on developers leaderboard and see what the average daily coding time, most used language and points of others developers . it's will help to avoid procrastination Looking forward to hearing your feedback about the idea and the product PS: HabitScript is still on beta and available for early access
