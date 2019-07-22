HabitScript
Ilias Haddad
Hey, I’m a self-taught developer and I was starting my journey as an indie maker using my coding skills to build something useful for me and for other developers too. the first problem I want to solve is increasing productivity and also make coding a habit which will improve my coding skills by practicing on a daily basis. The idea is a vs code extension that tracks my coding time and displays it on a web app with data point like most productive time of day, a number of coding hours and more. Also, I want to add features like sharing public goals, a leaderboard of most productive developers, a reward system like games to increase productivity. If you find any issues or bugs in the extension or you have features request. Feel free to leave it on comment below or send a message on twitter
