Habits+
Automated habit template for Notion
A simple and effective Habit template to help you start tracking the things that matter and make progress towards your goals. Automatically refreshes each day so you can focus on your habits! Free to download and use!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Notion
by
Habits+.
The makers of Habits+
About this launch
Habits+.
Start building habit streaks. Today.
2
reviews
123
followers
Follow for updates
Habits+ by
Habits+.
was hunted by
NotesbyHugh
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
NotesbyHugh
. Featured on June 4th, 2023.
Habits+.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on August 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
