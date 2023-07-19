Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Habitive
Habitive
Habit tracker. Build habits in a fun way! 🦥
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Habitive will help you stay motivated and build all the habits you always wanted, in a fun way. Cool things? • Minimalistic UI/UX design • Unlimited habits in a free version • Weekly schedule for goal setting • Achievement system for motivation
Launched in
Android
Productivity
by
Habitive
Coatails
Ad
Build a professional network that matters.
About this launch
Habitive
Habit tracker. Build habits in a fun way! 🦥
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Habitive by
Habitive
was hunted by
Magda Koluszkowska
in
Android
,
Productivity
. Made by
Magda Koluszkowska
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Habitive
is not rated yet. This is Habitive's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report