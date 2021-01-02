Habitify X

discussion
Peter Vu
MakerCEO at Unstatic
Hey guys, Habitify team here. We are thrilled to announce that we are finally ready to introduce the Multiple Check-ins concept into Habitify. -- Yes, now you don’t have to set 5 habits of Drink Water anymore. -- This is a fundamental change in how the app operates, as we move from Yes/No check-in system to Goal-setting check-in system. Hence we also upgrade the Progress Tab to reflect this change. We also wanted to go above and beyond with this update, hence we also include a new frontier of habit tracking: accurate automation between multiple apps. Habitify now works with Apple Health, Google Fit to have your workouts and health stats seamlessly synced. This huge update requires Habitify developers to give 110% effort in the last 45 days. And now, users can have these features: ⭐️ Set multiple check-ins in a day/week/month for any habit ⭐️ Enable Goal Setting by minutes/seconds/hours or count/repetition and more metrics… ⭐️ A set of habits that are supported by Apple Health for automatic data checked in. ⭐️ Upgrade the Progress Tab for faster and more dynamic viewing and adding analysis on Habit Areas. We thank you for your patience and your love for Habitify. And this is still only a start for what is yet to come. ;)
