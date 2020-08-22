discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Julia Eberhardt
Maker
Hey there, @dgellow and I created our habit tracker HabitCat. After using habit trackers myself for about a year I decided that it’s time to create my own. Personally, I wasn't much convinced by constant reminders and motivating push messages and instead wanted a focus on simplicity. Our main goal was finding the balance between gamification and long-term development of habits. Gamification does motivate me but only as long as I can keep my streak, once I lose it, I also lose my motivation to start again. Therefore, we use weekly goals that are challenging but don't require you to be successful every single day. We are looking for users who are willing to give us their feedback. Also, we are happy to answer your questions. Julia
Upvote (1)Share