Habit Rabbit Task Tracker
Ranked #12 for today
Habit Rabbit Task Tracker
A gamified habit tracker that makes self-improvement fun
Make self-improvement fun again! As you complete your habits, you'll help your rabbit clean their room to earn carrots and levels to unlock room/rabbit customizations. The app also comes with a daily journal, stats, and to-do list!
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
+2 by
Habit Rabbit: Task Tracker
About this launch
Habit Rabbit Task Tracker by
Habit Rabbit: Task Tracker
was hunted by
Justin Silang
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Justin Silang
and
Davina
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
Habit Rabbit: Task Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Habit Rabbit: Task Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#26
