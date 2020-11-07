  1. Home
  2.  → Habit Henry

Habit Henry

Henry's here to help with your habits & wellbeing

#5 Product of the DayToday
Henry is a powerful habit tracker/planner with guidance and content for those of us just getting started and flexible options for the pros. There are no subscriptions, and there's also a focus on exploring the correlation with your moods & wellbeing.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Cristian Moisei
Maker
Product Designer & iOS Developer
Also, the first 10 downloads are free: TFKLX9PJW7TA M6MAAY7YLYKX XMK4R9XH9999 9P7AX6YL7TXY R7XLTX9M44K4 PWXWXYE4P4WY JHWAYH3HJE9Y 7PP4EEXEHNK4 AKFPAK4MJ766 FHR6XTNHKJML
Share
Daniel Moisei
It's good to see this launched after having tried the beta version. Can't wait to use it!
Share
Cristian Moisei
Maker
Product Designer & iOS Developer
Thanks @daniel_moisei I hope you enjoy it.
Share
Cristian Moisei
Maker
Product Designer & iOS Developer
Hello PH, I hope everyone is having an awesome day. I want to share the newest app I've been working on: Henry - Habits & Wellbeing Henry is a new productivity app designed with content and guidance for those of us just getting started and flexible options for the pros. At its heart, it's a powerful habit tracker and planner that you can customise to fit your needs. But there's so much more: • Understand the psychology behind how habits work • Analyse the impact of each habit on your moods • Stay motivated with inspirational quotes • 12 friendly pets to unlock • Take time to reflect with calming nature sounds • iOS 14 widgets • And much more. It's available on iOS, iPadOS & macOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple... (universal purchase) The app has been in beta for a while (you might have seen it on Airport) and has been well received so far, but it's time to release it for good and I would love to know what you think.
Share