Habit Henry
Henry's here to help with your habits & wellbeing
discussion
Cristian Moisei
Maker
Product Designer & iOS Developer
Also, the first 10 downloads are free: TFKLX9PJW7TA M6MAAY7YLYKX XMK4R9XH9999 9P7AX6YL7TXY R7XLTX9M44K4 PWXWXYE4P4WY JHWAYH3HJE9Y 7PP4EEXEHNK4 AKFPAK4MJ766 FHR6XTNHKJML
It's good to see this launched after having tried the beta version. Can't wait to use it!
Thanks @daniel_moisei I hope you enjoy it.
Hello PH, I hope everyone is having an awesome day. I want to share the newest app I've been working on: Henry - Habits & Wellbeing Henry is a new productivity app designed with content and guidance for those of us just getting started and flexible options for the pros. At its heart, it's a powerful habit tracker and planner that you can customise to fit your needs. But there's so much more: • Understand the psychology behind how habits work • Analyse the impact of each habit on your moods • Stay motivated with inspirational quotes • 12 friendly pets to unlock • Take time to reflect with calming nature sounds • iOS 14 widgets • And much more. It's available on iOS, iPadOS & macOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple... (universal purchase) The app has been in beta for a while (you might have seen it on Airport) and has been well received so far, but it's time to release it for good and I would love to know what you think.