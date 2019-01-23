Habit app helps you create and maintain positive habits. Do daily yoga, meditate, drink more water, read books, skip social media, go to beds at one time or whatever you want to make to become better version of yourself.
Vitali GMaker@vitaligisko · Product Designer at Bitsens
Hey producthunters! This is my first post on PH with our side project we’ve made in december last year. Habit app helps you create and maintain positive habits. Do daily yoga, meditate, drink more water, read books, skip social media, go to beds at one time or whatever you want to make to become better version of yourself. Me and my bro Serge (@chiploveny) came up with idea that tonns of exiting habit trackers are overwhelmed with fancy illustrations, mysterious methodology and millions of notifications that user do not expect to get. We believe in simplicity and minimalistic design. Core mechanic of the app is simple every repetition makes your habit stronger, every missed day make it weaker. User can review the progress visualized in simple graphs. CURRENT FEATURES: - Unlimited habits - Clear overview of your progress - Schedule habits on days you pick - Add motivation quotes to your habits - Customizable reminders - no signup and registartion - Ad-free And it’s completely free to use with entire functionality. In upcoming releases we are planning to add following features: - Colour selection while creating new habit - Widget for quick updates Your feedback and thoughts highly appriciated! Cheers!
