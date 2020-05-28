Discussion
Mohammad Rehaan
Maker
Hi PH, Have you ever tried to just start drinking 8 glasses of water everyday and you are not able to even do this simple task? It kept happening to me and the apps that I could find to help me with this problem were either complicated or acted like a daily journal. so I made an app for myself which implements a bit of gamification to help me keep on track with my goal. It is said that it takes 21 days to build a new habit and building a new habit is a challenging task in itself due to several reasons, and one of which is the lack of motivation. Habbit app tries to mitigate this problem using rewards system combined with an easy to use habit tracker. Habbit helps you track your progress and also rewards you on achieving milestones along the way. Take the 21 day challenge and earn the highest badge as an affirmation of you conquering your mind. Some of the feature highlights are: • Simple design to help you focus on metrics that you care about. • Track current streak, longest streak, current badge and highest badge earned individually for each habit. • A total of 8 badges as a reward for you on achieving the milestone. • You can earn a badge at every 3 day streak with highest badge earned at 21 day streak. • Share the badge you earned and show the world that you have conquered your mind. • Notifications feature to help you remind of your goals everyday. Feel free to let me know your thoughts or feedbacks you might have. - Rehaan
