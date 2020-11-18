discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Michael Brandt
Maker
@HVMN CEO / co-Founder
Hey Product Hunters! Geoff and I are super stoked to be unveiling H.V.M.N. Keto Food Bars to the PH community. Metabolic health is the number one public health issue of our time. It is also largely a solvable problem with a straightforward solution: ketosis. What is ketosis? Ketosis is a state your body enters when you stop eating sugar. This is a normal and healthy metabolic process, that civilization has unfortunately forgotten due to a constant barrage of sugar and processed carbs. Keto Food Bar is exactly what the name describes. It’s keto because it contains almost 0 sugar, so it’s gentle on your metabolism, leaving you feeling much more more energetic day-to-day, and improving your longevity odds. Many people who go keto or low-carb also lose weight. Keto Food Bar is certified organic and made with 100% natural ingredients you could find in your kitchen. We pushed the limits of our supply chain to make these truly delicious, with finely tuned combinations of spicy, savory, and sweet (but not too sweet!) ingredients. As we’ve long said at H.V.M.N. — Humans are the Next Platform. What are you doing to optimize your platform? I’d love to hear what you think about the H.V.M.N. Keto Food Bar!
