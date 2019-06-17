Log InSign up
Gympass

Gym membership as an employee benefit

A benefit offered through your company that gives you unlimited access to thousands of gyms, studios and fitness centers
Gympass raises $300 million from SoftBank's Vision Fund and other backers to get office workers into the gymBrazilian startup Gympass has raised $300 million from SoftBank's Vision Fund, SoftBank's Latin America fund, and other backers to get office workers into the gym. Gympass has a presence in Latin America, Europe, and the US, and will use the money to build out its technology and expand to Asia.
Aaron O'Leary
Seeing more products like this pop up, nice to see the level of interest in something like this, it makes sense a healthy employee is a happy one
