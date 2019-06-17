Ask
Gympass
Gympass
Gym membership as an employee benefit
Hiring and Recrui...
Health and Fitness
A benefit offered through your company that gives you unlimited access to thousands of gyms, studios and fitness centers
Gympass raises $300 million from SoftBank's Vision Fund and other backers to get office workers into the gym
Brazilian startup Gympass has raised $300 million from SoftBank's Vision Fund, SoftBank's Latin America fund, and other backers to get office workers into the gym. Gympass has a presence in Latin America, Europe, and the US, and will use the money to build out its technology and expand to Asia.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Seeing more products like this pop up, nice to see the level of interest in something like this, it makes sense a healthy employee is a happy one
24 minutes ago
