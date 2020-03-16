Discussion
Thomas Gariel
Maker
Hi PH people 👋 Gymnasium is a side project I've been working on the past weeks. It aims at helping people overcome the anxiety and insecurity of salary negotiation and get fair and equal compensation. Today, only half of all workers negotiate pay when hired. This number is significantly lower among women and minorities than men (In the US, 68% of men negotiate, when only 45% of women do for example). I have built this website to help fixing this, more specifically to: 📚 Provide a place to safely share real-life negotiation examples, feedbacks and advice 💡 Help people understand negotiation dynamics and conduct smarter negotiations 👫 Ultimately, reduce the gender and minority salary gap Everyone can contribute anonymously. I would be happy to know your thoughts on the product. Feedback at this stage is more than welcome! Stay safe out there, and thank you!
