gymConsole
Workout tracker for hackers. Log everything the way you want
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ralf Pitter
Maker
I love fitness and I love data. So I naturally have to track everything that happens around me. But what I don't like is dealing with spreadsheets or complicated workout apps in the gym. I want to get my workout done and my workout tracker to stay out of my way. Writing everything in a notebook is by far the most enjoyable way of logging workouts and other metrics. But it has the big disadvantage that you're losing the ability to get analytics from this notes. They aren't structured anymore. That's why I created gymConsole. It let's me define how I want to log my workouts. That really creates the feeling of just taking short notes while working out. But without losing any data structure. Because gymConsole is so flexible with its metrics, it's possible to track any metric imaginable with it. That means gymConsole can hold any kind of data and it can also set all this data in relation. Do you want to know if you can run faster since you're wearing these new running shoes? gymConsole could tell if you feed it the right data.
Share
Rik NieuDeveloper
@ralf_pitter1 Awesome Ralf! Good job!
Share
Ralf Pitter
Maker
@riknieu Thank you! I try my best to improve the product as much as I can. So if you have any critique, just let me know.
Share
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
Congratulations on the launch Ralf! This is very useful tool I love fitness + data as well. Anyway there is API for this? or I can build my own personal page example /fitness to see all my data I key in? (export html/css) Every 3 months I go to clinic to check my blood test results. I do that 4x a year. So usually I have HbA1c and other Lipid Panel like: Cholestrol, Triglycerides, HDL-C and LDL-C. I will to see some data + comparison (where i can see gymConsole will help me)
Share
Ralf Pitter
Maker
@fajarsiddiq Thank you!🙏 Currently I don't have an api, but I have plans for it. Ultimately I want gymConsole to be a middleman, so that you can log your metrics from different apps(messengers etc) and your data get directly exported to other apps(spreadsheets, dashboard etc).
Share
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
@ralf_pitter1 thank you sharing your insights on GymConsole. Spreadsheets-anything turn to website is awesome for sure 🔥 it will work well.
Share
Kyle GawleyIndie Maker & Digital Nomad
Looks awesome Ralf! What session-to-session metrics do you provide? Do you provide volume % increase on last session per exercise?
Share
Ralf Pitter
Maker
@kylegawley Thank you! For now you can just see your progression over time. Right now it's tailored for my needs and I will add more advanced features based on feedback of users. I didn't want too many features that are only useful for me.
Share