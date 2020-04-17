Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rob Hope ⚡️Yo!
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Ever since local businesses started closing around me I've been banging my head against the wall trying to think of ways to use my skills to help people. tl;dr - what started off as writing how-to-get-online guides, led to Gift Vouchers. Immediate funding, from your existing customers and previous marketing efforts, straight into your bank account. Literally since day 1 of lockdown in South Africa I've been putting together an MVP where my service https://gvouchers.com is the middle man between the business owner and the customer - simply sending a digital Gift Voucher with a unique code to both parties - if there is a successful transaction. Gvouchers takes no commission whatsoever and it's 100% free to setup. To get the idea off the ground and as affordably/lite as possible, the service only works in USD and with PayPal for now (PayPal do accept Visa and Mastercard). ... and here we are today, 21 days later still in lockdown, Gvouchers is properly tested and people are actually buying Gift Vouchers! We all love some transparency, so here's a breakdown: - ~150hrs on the design + dev - $120 on outsourcing some JS magic using Upwork - $25 on a Fiverr logo I binned (so I used Figma for the one you see) - $15 on one stock photo at Stocksy - $15/yr for gvouchers.com domain at Hover - $6/mo for a dedicated Gmail apps acc - The build is sitting snug on my Flywheel hosting account that also hosts One Page Love and Email Love I hope the free service helps you maintain a little cashflow if you aren't operating fully. Let me know if you have any questions about Gvouchers - it's been a challenging build but fun playing with branding and on-boarding again :) Cheers, Rob
Upvote (3)Share
Cool idea - can't believe you built it all so quick! What was the most challenging part of the dev process?
Upvote (2)Share
@johnonolan Cheers John! An unexpected delay, after chatting to a lawyer friend, was needing some solid terms & conditions to ensure I'm not liable for anything. Some classic questions that came up in the build: - what if someone chose a $10k custom Gift Voucher amount to laundry some money? - what if someone buys an activity and they brake their leg, could I be liable? - what if someone buys a voucher from a business that closes down? So a solid T&C's - opted in - before payment delayed me a few days for sure. On the build front, just WP being WP ;P
Upvote (2)Share
@johnonolan @robhope 🤯 $10k voucher, wow! got to watch out for those crooks!
@johnonolan @graeme_fulton my friend was saying you'd be surprised what's pulled. He specializes in dark web take downs of counterfeit e-cigarettes. WILD OUT THERE!
UpvoteShare
@johnonolan @robhope super interesting!
UpvoteShare
Rob, I'm so glad you managed to get this out and using your skillset to help people during the strangest time of our generation. If I signup, is it possible for me to get access to my customer? Example, their email addresses etc? I want to make sure I can get in touch with them, and thank them profusely 🤗 The transparency report is fantastic by the way!
@marcperel yo Marc! To get the project out the door asap, I couldn't focus on a dashboard of emails or something like a 1-click .csv export (which would be ideal). But... as soon as the transaction is successful, the business owner receives an email with the details of the customer + transaction. This includes the email address of the customer. What's good to know too, is the digital Gift Voucher email is sent by the system using your details. So the customer can reply to the Gift Voucher email with questions and you will get it! :)
Great idea for supporting small businesses during this time - props for using your time so productively and being transparent about the process 🙌 Would love to hear what ideas are next on your to-do list once you start getting more people testing Gvouchers?
@kym_kiki_ellis thanks Kym - it's been really rewarding seeing those first vouchers sales come through! What I quite like about the idea is that the owner does the marketing for themselves while Gvouchers at the same time. And I'm hoping this spreads the word a bit. Next up dev wise - if there is a great response - is sorting a ZAR payment option for my local peeps! 🇿🇦I just couldn't spend the money on that yet without knowing there is real demand. So far so good...
What a brilliant idea and beautifully simple execution. Well done, Rob!
@nicholas_haralambous Thank you Nic - appreciate the comment, I was actually planning to launch a week ago but decided to work more on sign up and flow! Hoping to invest more into a ZAR integration if there is enough traction on this USD launch. Also originally planned for a SnapScan local launch but the PayPal plugin with the form I'm using was easiest to ship and get feedback.