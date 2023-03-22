Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Gut
Ranked #20 for today
Gut
An easy-to-use git alternative to version-control your code
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Git is an essential tool for any software developer, yet it can be challenging to use. Gut is a new git client that aims to make git easier to use, while still providing all the power of git.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Gut - A user friendly git CLI
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Gut - A user friendly git CLI
An easy-to-use git alternative to version-control your code
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Gut by
Gut - A user friendly git CLI
was hunted by
Julien C
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Julien C
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
Gut - A user friendly git CLI
is not rated yet. This is Gut - A user friendly git CLI's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#226
Report