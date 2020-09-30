discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tomer London
Maker
Co-founder, Gusto
So excited for this launch today! Today we’re announcing new no-cost and low-cost benefits built for small businesses--and their employees. Gusto Wallet is the new free financial health app for employees paid with Gusto. Gusto Wallet includes Cash Accounts and Cashout, along with other paycheck tools. Cash Accounts earn 8X the national savings rate and enable employees to save from each and every paycheck, automatically. Employees can also get a tap-to-spend debit card. Cashout helps employees access cash between paydays when the unexpected hits, helping to avoid expensive feeds that can make a bad day worse. We’re in the process of rolling out these new products. So if you use Gusto, be sure to jump in and request access from your Benefits tab.
Go go Gusto!
