Gustav is a platform that will help you remember your kindle book notes by sending them in a daily email. The chrome extension runs whenever you visit https://read.amazon.com, so you decide which books you want to store on our side. We use these notes to send you mails that make sense.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Miguel StevensMaker@miguel_stevens · Full Stack Developer and Adventurer
Hi Guys! Gustav grew from reading a lot of books on productivity, the possibility to take notes using Kindle is nice, but the notes got behind on the amazon servers. with Gustav I feel we could start using our notes to remind us why we took them. The daily emails are just the tip of the iceberg. If you have any questions, features or want to say hi, don't hesitate.
Upvote Share·