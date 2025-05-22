Launches
Gurucose
Gurucose
Manage diabetes better with data
Upvote 90
At Gurucose, we analyze data from various devices to provide personalized recommendations for stable sugar levels. Our goal is to be the trusted partner for daily health management.
Free
Launch tags:
Android
•
Health & Fitness
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
Gurucose
Manage diabetes better with data
90
Points
5
Comments
#19
Day Rank
#123
Week Rank
Gurucose by
Gurucose
was hunted by
Sivaramakrishnanan Kasivaswanathan
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sivaramakrishnanan Kasivaswanathan
and
Tanuj Prakash
. Featured on May 23rd, 2025.
