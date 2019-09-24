Discussion
Richard Reis
Hello, Product Hunt! 👋 After talking to users and iterating for 3 months, we just launched Gurgee 2.0. Gurgee's goal is to optimize your path to financial freedom (FF). (FF is when you have enough money invested to pay for all your expenses. Some people call this retirement, or financial independence.) Within a few minutes, you'll know: 💰 How much money do you need to reach FF? 🏦 What's your savings rate? ⏱ How long will it take you to reach FF? 🧾 Which spending categories should you pay attention to? Next up: We are currently working on features that will help you reach FF faster ⚡️ (by showing you which debts to pay first, which insurance companies to pick, where to invest, etc...) Thoughts/ideas/questions? Let us know. 🙏🏼
A much needed product :)
