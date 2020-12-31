discussion
One of my favorite things about being a part of the creator economy is just how dang helpful everyone is. Creators make whatever their main product is, but many take extra time to help other creators level up their skills and processes to achieve similar success. Randall joined Gumroad to do just that. She created a three creator challenges, which can be run as a cohort or worked through individually. She recorded workshops and hosted Q&As to give creators direct access behind the scenes. Her efforts created the core of Gumroad University. At the same time, we have been publishing in-depth profiles of top creators, investing in our help center content, and experimenting with new formats. It has been incredible to be able to see so much high-quality content coming out. I thought that evergreen content like this needed a permanent home where creators could refer back to it when they needed it. So, I worked with Jack Zerby to create the Gumroad University page, giving us a container for the work that we put out in 2020 and the resources we look forward to sharing in the future. What would you like to see added to Gumroad University in 2021?
