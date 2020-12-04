Gumroad Sales Widget for iOS

discussion
Rik Schennink
Maker
Indie product dev • Web enthusiast
I sell my products using Gumroad and found myself constantly checking my email for sales notifications, refreshing gumroad.com analytics, and the IFTT Gumroad Sale notifications I set up were starting to Pavlov me 🐦 Time for some change. I heard of ScriptableApp and how it allows you to build iOS apps with JavaScript. I know my way around JavaScript and the Gumroad API so for the past couple nights I built this sales widget which shows a tiny sales chart on your homescreen. I can just quickly glance at it when I use my phone for something else so should be less intrusive :) First 20 to use PHLAUNCH code get 50% off Cheers! 😊
