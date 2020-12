Gumroad Sales Widget for iOS

This Sales Widget for ScriptableApp displays your recent Gumroad sales right on your homescreen.

πŸ’Έ Total income

πŸ“¦ Total sales

πŸ“ˆ Daily income

πŸ“Š Daily sales + recurring sales

πŸ”’ Only communicates with Gumroad

πŸ”„ Last update time

πŸŒ“ Bright and Dark theme