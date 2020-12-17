discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Thomas Sanlis
Maker
Hi 👋 A few days ago, I challenged myself to find a simple idea and project and validate it as quickly as possible, without having to develop anything. Well 24h later, Gumaffiliates idea is born in the form of a gumroad product page and two empty Airtable tables. The idea is to connect people who want to find affiliates for their Gumroad products, and people who want to earn money from their audience with affiliate links. They add their email, their product and its categories (newsletter, design, game, etc). They can then contact whoever they want to propose a partnership. By doing that I try to solve my problem which is that I don't know how to find affiliates for my project, uneed.best. 🤔 How does it work? This product will give you access to two lists: a list of products that are looking for affiliates, and a list of people who want to promote products. Depending on what you are looking for, you can contact these people to propose them a partnership. Once you have obtained your access, you will get a link to a form allowing you to add your information to be contacted. You are allowed to add as many products as you want once you have your access. 💰️ Pricing The price will increase according to the sales: - FREE < 100 entries in both tables - 5$ < 200 entries in both tables - 10$ < 300 entries in both tables - 20$ < 400 entries in both tables - 30$ < 500 entries in both tables
Share