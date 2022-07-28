Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Gum
Ranked #8 for today
Gum
A tool for building glamorous shell scripts
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Gum provides highly configurable, ready-to-use utilities to help you write useful shell scripts and dotfiles aliases with just a few lines of bash code.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Development
by
Gum
About this launch
Gum
A tool for building glamorous shell scripts!
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Gum by
Gum
was hunted by
Maas Lalani
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Development
. Made by
Maas Lalani
,
Christian Muehlhaeuser
,
Christian Rocha
,
Toby Padilla
,
Ayman Bagabas
,
Carlos Alexandro Becker
,
bashbunni
and
Julie Zhang
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
Gum
is not rated yet. This is Gum's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#136
Report