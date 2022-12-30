Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Guided Training Platform
Guided Training Platform
Holos Performance, perform better
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Making fitness more affordable and accessible. We provide clients with a goal orientated training plan, a real life elite PT or coach at a fraction of what it would normally cost.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
,
Weightlifiting
by
Guided Training Platform
About this launch
Guided Training Platform
Holos Performance - Perform Better
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Guided Training Platform by
Guided Training Platform
was hunted by
Michael McEntegart
in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
,
Weightlifiting
. Made by
Michael McEntegart
. Featured on December 30th, 2022.
Guided Training Platform
is not rated yet. This is Guided Training Platform's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#138
Report