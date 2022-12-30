Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Guided Training Platform
Guided Training Platform

Guided Training Platform

Holos Performance, perform better

Free Options
Making fitness more affordable and accessible. We provide clients with a goal orientated training plan, a real life elite PT or coach at a fraction of what it would normally cost.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Health, Weightlifiting by
About this launch
Guided Training PlatformHolos Performance - Perform Better
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Michael McEntegart
in Health & Fitness, Health, Weightlifiting. Made by
Michael McEntegart
. Featured on December 30th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Guided Training Platform's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#138