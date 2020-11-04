Guide to Making a Food Delivery App

  1. Home
Pandemic and lockdowns around the world are making certain industries to grow. Food delivery industry is a great example.
In this ebook:
- Food delivery market overview;
- How food delivery startups make money;
- The tech side;
- Action plan, and much more.
Hey everyone, I'm Olga, the maker of the ultimate guide on the food delivery app. At Uptech, we've gained the experience and knowledge over the past five years as a one-stop product development studio building on-demand delivery apps that meet users’ needs. We believe that there's no better time to build a food delivery app for local markets. First, we shared our knowledge through articles but understood that our knowledge base can be combined in a whole book. So here’s our the ultimate guide on food delivery app to: - clarify how startups make money on food delivery app - discover the must-have and nice to have features for each app - define the required steps of building a food delivery app that users love. You can get a free copy of the ebook here https://uptech.team/resources/fo... Enjoy your read.
Andriy BasCo-founder, CEO at Plai
Wow, really nice and simple guide, and very to the point. Thanks for putting it together!
