Guide to Making a Food Delivery App

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Olga Galik
Maker
Marketing Specialist
🎈
Hey everyone, I'm Olga, the maker of the ultimate guide on the food delivery app. At Uptech, we've gained the experience and knowledge over the past five years as a one-stop product development studio building on-demand delivery apps that meet users’ needs. We believe that there's no better time to build a food delivery app for local markets. First, we shared our knowledge through articles but understood that our knowledge base can be combined in a whole book. So here’s our the ultimate guide on food delivery app to: - clarify how startups make money on food delivery app - discover the must-have and nice to have features for each app - define the required steps of building a food delivery app that users love. You can get a free copy of the ebook here https://uptech.team/resources/fo... Enjoy your read.
Share
Wow, really nice and simple guide, and very to the point. Thanks for putting it together!