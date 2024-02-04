Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Golden Kitty Awards
Finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Guide Magnet
Guide Magnet
Create beautiful product marketing demos that convert
Visit
Upvote 43
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Boost your conversions and close more deals with Guide Magnet, the no-code platform that allows you to create interactive demos and guides in minutes.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Sales
Marketing
+1 by
Guide Magnet
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Guide Magnet
Create beautiful product marketing demos that convert
0
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
Guide Magnet by
Guide Magnet
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Sales
,
Marketing
. Made by
Viraj Shah
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
Guide Magnet
is not rated yet. This is Guide Magnet's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report