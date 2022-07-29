Products
Guide for Project Managers
Ranked #9 for today
Guide for Project Managers
300+ handpicked resource for project managers
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
There are many ways to manage a project. We've collected all the useful resources for you in Notion. Hundreds of hand-picked resources are all in one place! Plus it's FREE.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Notion
by
Guide for Project Managers
About this launch
Guide for Project Managers
+300 handpicked resource for project managers
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Guide for Project Managers by
Guide for Project Managers
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Notion
. Made by
Askin Temel
and
Bugrahan Zeki Kadak
. Featured on August 2nd, 2022.
Guide for Project Managers
is not rated yet. This is Guide for Project Managers's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#24
