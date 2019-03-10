GuestBot is wall-mounted touchscreen device for vacation rental properties. Vacation rentals have become an alternative to hotels for many people. But they're still behind in technology.The goal is to make platform to revolutionize the vacation rental industry
Maan Najjar
Hello all, I'm the maker of GuestBot. I've had this idea while I was on a vacation in vacation rental property. I used to go hotels but lately I started to enjoy going to vacation rentals. However, I realized vacation rentals can benefit from new technologies to better compete with hotels. The difference between vacation rentals and hotels is that once you enter the vacation rental you're on your own. Communication with the host is minimal and there are no services that you can expect. However, that can change, and that's why I built GuestBot. The goal of the GuestBot platform is not only to allow the host to provide additional services to the guest, but also to connect both the guest and the host with a network of local businesses and other professionals. So for example the guest can have access to offers from local restaurants and tourist attractions. And the host can also have access to cleaning services and property managers,..etc. The device can serve as the communication hub between guest, host and other vendors.
