Hey PH community! This is the Guesser team. We've set up a special dashboard to follow all the Super Tuesday madness - odds from the betting markets, trends and changes in those prices and live results from each of the 15 primaries. It should help every political trader follow all the action - what do you think?
How many Super Tuesday Democratic primaries will Bernie Sanders win?
Less than 7 primaries
7 primaries
More than 7 primaries
