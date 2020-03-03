  1. Home
Guesser

Odds and live results for each Democratic primary.

33% of Democratic delegates are declared on Super Tuesday. Follow betting odds, live results and all the latest data at guesser.com!
Discussion
Carlos González Juárez
Hey PH community! This is the Guesser team. We've set up a special dashboard to follow all the Super Tuesday madness - odds from the betting markets, trends and changes in those prices and live results from each of the 15 primaries. It should help every political trader follow all the action - what do you think?
How many Super Tuesday Democratic primaries will Bernie Sanders win?
Less than 7 primaries
7 primaries
More than 7 primaries
