Guess That Product!
What's the product behind the blurred image?
The team at Millions made a simple game where you try to Guess That Product! It's like GeoGuessr but for products? We wanted to see if we could make a game within 24 hours that includes affiliate links - any feedback is appreciated!
Launched in
Funny
,
Amazon
,
Affiliate marketing
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Rory O'Reilly
in
Funny
,
Amazon
,
Affiliate marketing
. Made by
Rory O'Reilly
and
Kieran O'Reilly
. Featured on July 7th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Guess That Product!'s first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#83
