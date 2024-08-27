  • Subscribe
    Ranked #9 for today

    NFC tap-to-log health tracking, just like tap-to-pay

    Guava Tags are your shortcut to health tracking. Stick it on any item. Tap it with your phone to log your meds, coffee, water, activities, and more. Customizable via your Guava account.
    Android
    iOS
    Health & Fitness
    Guava
    Guava: A Personal health assistant. Manage meds, symptoms, records.
    333
    Kevin William David
    in Android, iOS, Health & Fitness. Made by
    Awadi Rathugamage
    ,
    Alex Yau
    ,
    dylan wenzlau
    ,
    Isabel Stewart
    ,
    Emily von Weise
    ,
    Henry Weigand
    and
    June Lawver
    Featured on August 27th, 2024.
    Guava is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on August 18th, 2022.
    161
    88
    #9
    #19