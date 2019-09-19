Guard
An AI that reads privacy policies for you
Ludwig Stumpp
Wow, congratulation on the launch, inspiring product!
@ludwig_stumpp Thank you!
Hi PH! 👋 So excited to be launching something again! 🚀 Meet Guard, an 🧠 Artificial Intelligence that reads privacy policies for you and warns you of the biggest privacy threats in the digital services you use. 🤓 This is actually the basis of my thesis on AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), and it's been super fun to work on this problem with such an interesting technology. For the moment Guard is a website that spites some of the AI results in a simple, organized and visual way. It also includes some other relevant information such as recent data breaches and instructions to delete your accounts and data on those services. But I'd love to hear your feedback on what should this project become next! 💻 Actually, I've been working on a spinoff: an app that helps you protect your digital privacy. It's like an antivirus, but for privacy threats instead of viruses. This is only a rough prototype right now, but I'd also love to hear your thoughts on it! https://useguard.com/blog/future/ Also happy to answer any Qs about the tech behind this! :)
