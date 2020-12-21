discussion
Jeremy Kovac
Maker
Product @Roadmunk, Building gSweets
Hey folks, I'm so excited to share gSweets with the PH community today! We fell in love with the speed and simplicity of slash-commands in apps like Slack & Notion. But at work, we use Google Suite. We found ourselves building up the muscle memory, hitting the `/` key in Google Docs and feeling sad when nothing appeared. After speaking to 30+ product and marketing managers we found others who shared this pain, so we decided to scratch our own itch. If you're an avid Google Docs user, you're going to love gSweets ❤️ You'll save time: ✅ Formatting headings ✅ Creating tables ✅ Inserting links ✅ Pasting screenshots ✅ Inserting Emojis ✅ Finding gifs (via GIPHY) ✅ Finding beautiful stock photos via Unsplash We can't wait hear your thoughts. If you have any feedback or requests for shortcuts, find us on Twitter @gsweetsapp and drop a comment below 👇 Cheers, The gSweets team Jer, Christoph & Adam
