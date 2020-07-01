GrowYourBase Nifty Pass

  1. Home
Build a portfolio of NFTs automatically

GYB users can now easily upgrade to get a monthly allocation of NFTs that are automatically distributed directly to your GYB wallet.
Gen Z and the NFT: Redefining Ownership for Digital Natives - Cointelegraph MagazineGen Z is the great hope of the NFT industry. As digital natives they've grown up fully-immersed in an always-on tech-driven culture, and they reject traditional concepts of physical asset ownership. But adding digital assets to their lives instead may require some education.
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Steve McGarry
Maker
After two years of testing we found GYB users primarily asked for a way to build their NFT (non-fungible token) portfolios faster, so we created the GYB Nifty Pass. Now you can easily upgrade your account to get a monthly allocation of NFTs that are automatically distributed directly to your GYB wallet. Special thank you to the amazing community of over 35,000 users learning about new NFT projects on the platform today!
