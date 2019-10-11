Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → GrowYourBase 2.0

GrowYourBase 2.0

Earn and build your digital asset portfolio

get it
Digital asset developers can create assignments that focus on educating users. In exchange for learning about the new digital assets, users are rewarded for completing assignments by earning digital assets.
More Than Just Talk: AC3 to Leverage Burgeoning User Base as P-Rep"In terms of execution, we were the first token that went live on the ICON network that had a price, exchange listings, and volume," says co-founder Steve McGarry. "And on top of that, we have a live working product with thousands of users and paying customers.
EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF GROWYOURBASE 2.0Why now is the right time to give away our assets... We thought that tokenized assets were going to be a game-changer. So last year we built the GrowYourBase.io platform for issuers of digital assets and NFT collectibles to meet new users. Wow, were we right!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Steve McGarry
Steve McGarry
Maker
Hiring
We're excited to announce the launch of GrowYourBase 2.0. The world's first platform where digital asset developers can create small assignments that focus on educating users on their project! In exchange for learning about the new digital assets, users are rewarded for completing assignments by earning digital assets. To celebrate the launch we've created an exclusive campaign for ProductHunters! In the spirit of ProductHunt, for the next 48 hours, you can earn an exclusive CryptoKitty non-fungible token and start building your digital asset portfolio right MEOW! https://www.growyourbase.io/m/pr...
Upvote (2)Share