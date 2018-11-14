GrowthJob is the largest job board for marketing and sales professionals. Job hunters can post their resume and search and apply to thousands of jobs from top companies. Employers can browse resumes and quickly post a job to find the right person to help them grow their business.
Lincoln W DanielMakerPro@lincolnwdaniel · Software Engineer, Lincoln W Daniel
Happy Hump Day, PH 👋 Thanks in advance for your support of GrowthJob, the largest job board for marketing and sales professionals! 🚀 GrowthJob makes it easy to find and apply to jobs in marketing, sales, and related fields. From the same people behind Mark Growth's Marketing & Growth Hacking publication, which has been featured by HubSpot and sourced by Inc. Magazine while reaching over 110k people monthly by publishing over 3,000 stories filled with insights into marketing, sales, branding, and other areas of growth, GrowthJob hopes to help you find your next job and grow your business. 🗂️ Here are some of the problems we hope to solve for you: Job Seekers: 🔍 Search - We want to make it super easy to discover new jobs in marketing and sales. When you visit GrowthJob.com, you can start your search by narrowing in on specific keywords and the location you hope to work in; remote is an option, too. 📝 Apply - When you find a job you like, GrowthJob makes it easy to attach your resume, cover letter, and information from your LinkedIn profile to help you apply in a few easy steps. 🚨 Job Alerts - Didn't find a job today? No problem. Enter your email and the keywords and location you're interested in, and we'll alert you by email when matching jobs are posted. Recruiters 📝 Post Jobs - Looking for a marketing or sales professional to help you grow your business and meet your next milestone? Post your job at GrowthJob.com and receive applications from our large community. 🔍 Search - Want more control over your sourcing? We make it easy to browse resumes posted by the exact candidates you're looking for. We're building the largest community of marketing and sales professionals, and GrowthJob is the next stage in that mission. Thanks for your support. Happy Growth, Lincoln Founder and Editor in Chief, Mark Growth Links: https://GrowthJob.com
