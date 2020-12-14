Growth Marketing Checklists
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ I’ve spent hours and hours creating this Growth Marketing Checklists resource to help startup founders, indie makers and marketers. 😊 The purpose of this project is to provide tips, optimisations, strategies, tactics + more to help inspire growth. I’ve included lots of checklists with more being added soon 😊 👉Activation Strategies Checklist 👉Retention Strategies Checklist 👉Facebook Ads Checklist 👉SaaS Marketing Metrics & KPI's 👉Google Ads checklist 👉Inbound Marketing Campaign Checklist 👉Product Launch Checklist 👉On-Page SEO Checklist 👉Email Marketing Automation Checklist 👉UX Design Checklist (for Marketers) 👉Outbound Marketing Checklist 👉Partnerships for Startups checklist 👉Content Marketing checklist & many more coming soon! ❤️😊 Any that you recommend? Please let me know 😊 I hope you enjoy it and any feedback leave in the comments below 😊
@dansiepen wow! the website looks so good and the copy is so engaging! Looking forward to learning from all the sources! Kudos and Congratulations!
@dansiepen @porush_puri Hi Porush, thank you so much for the kind words, that means a lot as have put a lot of effort into this! I do hope you get some value out of it and will be adding more to these guides. They will be continuously updated :)
@dansiepen this is huge Dan. Resources for pretty much everything!
@dansiepen @csaba_kissi Thank you so much Csaba I really do appreciate the support :)
What checklists would you like to see next? :)
CRO Checklist
Content Distribution Checklist
Organic Marketing Checklist
Community-Building Checklists
Marketing Workflows Checklist
Twitter Growth Checklist
Any others? Let me know below :)
Wow mate, this looks incredible! You've literally covered every corner case a SaaS founder would need to worry about! Having used some of these tips of yours (thanks for sharing earlier btw) - can fully vouch that they work There's so much heat in here! Going to see what all I can tick off and what to focus on for our products Could I ask if you'll be adding a "checkbox" option for some of the pages?
Great work @dansiepen ! This is really useful.
@dansiepen @ramesh_jain_007 Thanks legend always really appreciate your support and encouragement :)
Thanks for sharing!
@melissajohnson38 No worries thanks Melissa :)