Growth Hacking learned in Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley growth insights by Growth Akademie
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Nikolas Vogt
Dear Hunters, I'm thrilled to announce the launch of our brand new ebook: "Growth Hacking Lessons learned in Silicon Valley". The ebook is free for everyone and will be sent via email. Some background on why I wrote this: I have worked in several global growth roles at Google over the last 7 years. During that time I realized there is a fundamental difference in how successful tech companies in Silicon Valley approach growth challenges compared to the rest of the world. Growth Akademie’s mission is to bring the Silicon Valley growth mindset to the rest of the world. This ebook unveils 5 major growth insights and offers a peek behind the curtain of Silicon Valley's growth engine. We hope this encourages all ambitious marketers, product managers, engineers, and analysts to dive deeper into the rabbit hole and enhance their growth capabilities. 🚀 Thanks for your support! Nikolas Founder, Growth Akademie
UpvoteShare