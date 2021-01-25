Growth Hack AI

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Samanyou Garg
Maker
Solving real-world problems using AI.
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 I am really excited to share my latest product with you 😁 👀 What is GrowthHacksAI? Growth is hard. There are countless strategies out there and it’s difficult to know which ones will work for you. GrowthHackAI is an OpenAI powered tool that will help you find the perfect growth strategies to boost your business. It has been trained on proven tactics used by the best marketing teams. It knows which strategy can get you more leads, sales, and brand recognition with less time invested in testing. 🤯 How does it work? 1. Describe your business and target audience. 2. Click the "Generate Growth Ideas" button. 3. Get hundreds of personalized growth strategies. 4. That's it. 🤑 Is it free? Yes. It's completely free and no signup required. Thank you for checking this out — I hope you have as much fun as I did building it 👍 And of course, thanks to @kevin for hunting us!
Share
Great one👏👏 congrats!
@a_carolline_m_f Thank you very much!
Just ran a few side project ideas through this and it spit out some pretty legit ideas. This is very cool. Congrats on the launch!
@jonathan_taylor3 Glad you liked them.