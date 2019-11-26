Log InSign up
Growth.Design Case Studies

Product tips… in a comic book format

A growing list of interactive product case studies, breaking down how the best companies design and grow products users love. Learn the psychology behind your favorite apps including Airbnb, Hopper, Trello & more.
Hiten Shah
I found Growth.Design a little while ago and this has got to be the most entertaining way to breakdown a product's experience. The user experience teardowns are full of insights that'll inspire any product person to improve their products. One of my favorites is this case study of how Zapier gets upgrades: https://growth.design/case-studi...
