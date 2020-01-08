GrowSurf 2.0
Hey PH! We've completely revamped GrowSurf to 2.0. Back in 2015 we wanted a refer-a-friend program for our startup, and so we looked at the out-of-the-box referral platforms available. The options were not the right fit, or were outrageously expensive. Years later, many referral platforms kept their focus on to eCommerce (online stores), Enterprise (big $$$), or non-tech businesses. A lot of lightweight growth hacking products and viral tools emerged as well. In a sea of 55+ referral platforms, we built GrowSurf because we couldn't find what we were looking for: an affordable, scalable, and modern referral marketing platform built for startups. Turns out we were not the only ones who wanted this. With our massive 2.0 update, GrowSurf is used by companies large and small today, from established enterprises to YC-backed startups.
